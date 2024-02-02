A video of Nollywood veteran Sola Sobowale vibing to late Mohbad's song is trending on social media

In the viral video, Sola Soowale, who was spotted by the riverside, was heard singing lyrics from Mohbad's song

The heartwarming video has seen many gushing about the veteran actress while others penned tributes to the deceased singer

Late Ilerioluwa Aloba 'Mohbad' has remained in the news months after his sudden demise.

Nigerian actress and producer Sola Sobowale is the latest celebrity to melt hearts after she hinted at being a fan of the former Marlian signee.

Sola Sobowale dances to Mohbad's Medicine After Death. Credit: @solasobowale @iammohbad

In a heartwarming video, Sola was seen dancing and singing ‘Medicine after Death,’ a song by Mohbad.

The talented actress, who sported a gown, approached the camera, singing Mohbad's song while stylishly dancing.

While vibing to the song, Sola was asked about her experience on the ongoing movie set, and without hesitation, she revealed everyone was aware she does not like water.

She, however, expressed gratitude to God for completing the movie project despite its challenges.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote in her caption:

"It's been a roller costar of emotions on the set of Covenant.. expect something magical my people."

Watch video of Sola Sobowale vibing to Mohbad's song below:

Netizens react to video of Sola Sobowale vibing to Mohbad's song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

dandiberry_:

"This woman nah my best Actress wey I love so much..."

officialomoborty:

"Well done ma’am. God bless your hustles."

vincentokonkwo:

"@solasobowale thanks alot mummy for being a part of this amazing production. I truly appreciate."

mc_akinola:

"I grew watching this legend on the TV screen. Thank you for keeping the legendary status still. God bless and keep you for us ma."

ayobami_ade:

"Woowwww Naturally beautiful mama."

okunnu_1:

"May God Almighty continue to bless your hustle my lovely Sister."

Sola Sobowale's daughter surprises her with private lunch

Sola Sobowale was treated to a private lunch in commemoration of her 60th birthday, Legit.ng reported.

Her daughter, Miimiisworld, surprised the actress who featured in a Bollywood flick last year, with a private lunch with close friends and family members.

Reacting, someone said:

"Thank you for putting smile on mummy’s face, she deserves the best at all times."

