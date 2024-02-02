Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, has announced her new position online

Shortly after the movie star shared that he had started an online church, Judy shared a video where she called herself Mummy GO

The viral video raised a series of comments from Nigerians, with some of them accusing the couple of mocking God

Famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, is trending for controversial reasons for the umpteenth time after her husband began his pastoral journey.

Recall that Yul Edochie recently broke the news of him being called by God as he launched an online church.

Judy Austin now calls herself Mummy GO after Yul Edochie started a church. Photos: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Not long after, a video of the couple made the rounds online, with Judy praising Yul for following God’s directive.

In the video, the actress noted that Yul had God’s anointing that some people were after and would even try to buy. According to her, it came naturally.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In Igbo, she said:

“Some people are buying it, some people are fighting their way into it. You don't have to fight for God's anointing, it comes naturally, If you don't have it, you don't have. Yul is the chosen one, God's favourite child in the ministry.”

After Judy heaped praises on Yul, she went on to call herself Mummy GO, a term used in Nigeria for the wives of church general overseers.

See the video below:

Reactions as Judy Austin calls herself Mummy GO

The video of Yul Edochie with Judy Austin sparked a huge buzz on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

official_pretty_sonia:

“God, this man doesn’t look happy is this yul?? I dey pity this man oh.”

marsh_melow_:

“Judy babalawo no tell am say the love portion go come with madness.”

call_me_mandy001:

“One day the bottle go break .”

ladypashy_2:

“2 adulterers remember God can never be Mocked!u will pay 4 this!”

_the_ceee:

“Right before our eyes this guy is deteriorating.”

peacendabai:

“Odiegwu Yul Isi finished man of Africa .”

perfumearcade_:

“Them be like clowns.”

iamsomi_care:

“Una dey whine God is okay.”

neilawanuba:

“God is patient sha!”

okafor_primrose:

“Even if they pay me I can never go to that church.”

iamknownasbrown:

“Another TB loading.”

susanssidy:

“I love these two abeg you all should choke on .”

Solomon Buchi slams Yul Edochie for starting ministry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Solomon Buchi had reacted to Yul Edochie's online church ministry.

In a lengthy message, Solomon knocked the actor for making a caricature of the Christian faith, especially as his lifestyle conflicted with his preachings.

He stressed that Yul was supposed to be focused on seeking forgiveness for involving himself in adultery and polygamy.

Source: Legit.ng