Nollywood actor Baaj Adebule has caused a stir on social media over his take about being with an untouched woman

During a recent interview, the movie star disclosed that he would not like to marry a chaste woman

Explaining further, Baaj noted that it would be a traumatic experience when trying to finally ‘touch’ her

Popular Nigerian actor Baaj Adebule recently spoke about his preference not to marry an untouched woman.

The movie star, who was a guest on Pulse Hot Takes, opened up on why he would rather be with a woman who is no longer chaste.

Actor Baaj Adebule is not interested in an untouched woman. Photos: @baajadebule

Source: Instagram

According to Adebule, the process it takes to finally deflower a chaste woman is a problematic one that he finds traumatising. He added that he had been in the position before.

Speaking further, the Nollywood star added that people usually consider the women going through the situation and not the man who has to do the deed.

In his words:

“No…Because first, obviously that means you are going to have to do the disvirgining, which is something I’ve been through before and is quite traumatic. When people think about it, they only think about the female, no one ever thinks about the guy and what he goes through, it is a very terrible experience for a guy.”

Netizens discuss being with an untouched woman

The discussion on being with a chaste woman caught the attention of many netizens after the video went viral, and some of them dropped their hot takes. Read some of their reactions below:

soniaglitzy:

“Ask Israel weytin virgin do am.”

whitechief1:

“So u want to campaign for girls to line up and get disvirgined?”

Afrosteph_:

“Better Christian ke??? Dey play nabut sha keep yourselves my ladies.”

mz_lilianna:

“Customer don drop update for hook-up babe.”

@juddypat:

“You don’t want a virgin online but offline, body counts matters all of Una dey ment.”

@naomi_ville:

“Responses that keeps encouraging immorality.. imagine a naive young girl seeing dis now.”

