Ex-BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha, has made headlines for the umpteenth time for her social media post

The reality show star recently went unclad and showed off her body in new swimsuit photos on her Instagram page

The photos raised a series of mixed feelings among netizens with people either praising or condemning her

BBNaija star Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide is back in the news after boldly showing off her body on social media.

The controversial reality TV star took to her official Instagram page to share a series of new photos of herself barely clothed.

Nigerians react to Tacha's unclad swimsuit photos. Photos: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

In the snaps. The public figure rocked a gold bikini swimsuit as she put most of her bodily features on display.

Not stopping there, Tacha accompanied the photos with a caption which appeared to be a note to her haters. She wrote:

“Fewer f*cks you G I V E, the happier you’ll LIVE Happy New Month, Lovelies.”

See the snaps below:

Nigerians react to Tacha’s unclad photos

As expected, Tacha’s new photos drew the attention of many Nigerians on social media. The snaps raised mixed feelings, seeing as some praised her while others bashed her.

Read some of their comments below:

big_fav___:

“Tee surely knows how to make y’all keep talking about her .”

ericanlewedim:

“Mad o!!”

enacruzly:

“Gurl you are so hot .”

official_mhizfaith68:

“lol keep pressing necks we love it .”

itschichiofficial:

“Burn dem.”

princess_ojoma:

“Banging body.”

paywithemmy:

“People go tell you the truth one day.”

officialbhigshaq:

“I pity the guy wey Dey take those shots and videos if you don’t gerrit, forget about it.”

Jessicaposh1:

“Editing don cover Davido for your chest .”

queen_izzyy1:

“He belike say your laps black like my own.”

iamezequel:

“Finally Living your truth.”

Tacha blasts Mum Zee

Tacha's new swimsuit photos are coming shortly after the BBNaija star had a heated exchange with Twitter personality Mum Zee.

Mum Zee, who became a viral sensation after her tweet about waking up by 4 am to cook for her husband, earned her gifts and money running into several millions, was involved in online drama with the reality star.

The drama between Tacha and Mum Zee soon became a hot topic on social media with many netizens taking sides. While a few of them sided with the BBNaija star, others blasted her and were quick to remind her of her humble beginnings before going for the reality show.

