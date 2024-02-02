Veteran Nigerian Fuji artist Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka Kwam 1, recently joined other Nigerians in their lamentations about the state of the country

Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka Kwam1, recently made the headlines after a clip of him singing about the state of the nation went viral.

In the viral clip, Kwam 1 was heard calling his friend, President Tinubu, to order. He reminded him about the promises he made during his campaigns.

In a viral clip, Fuji musician Kwam1 joins the growing call for drastically improving the country's economy. Photo credit: @asiwajubat/@wasiuayindemarshal

He noted that this was not what he told him nor promised Nigerians.

K1 noted in the viral clip that Nigerians are suffering, too many people are wallowing in misery, and if something isn't done quickly, people might be forced to hit the streets.

"Listen to what the people are saying" - Kwam 1 warns

In the viral clip, the veteran musician spoke about skyrocketing prices of foodstuff, petrol and other basic needs.

He also spoke about the insecurity bedevilling the country. K1 noted that kidnapping has become an evil bane that needs to be nipped in the bud.

K1 de Ultimate stressed that things were getting to the point that people would no longer be able to bear it, which could set the country ablaze.

Watch Kwam 1's video below:

Nigerians react to Kwam 1's video

See the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@charlesinojie:

"It would only take a while, and the conspiracy of deafening silence would eventually capitulate. Indeed, it is only a matter of time, and all those who by reason of their avaricious dalliance with the appurtenances of power felt they were insulated from the wanton economic misery that the Nigerian masses have been plunged into, will begin to cry out. Trust me, time happens to all seasons!"

@apeke_gold:

"Dem go feel it... we're all Feeling it."

@callme__aya:

"When there is a casting down in the world, those who voted for Peter Obi will say there’s a lifting up. None of us will suffer. God Will constantly make our cups run over."

@kingsliveth:

"Patiently awaiting for Eniola, Desmond Elliot and Mc Olumou~ To sing their verse."

@mzz_maryann:

"And this nice man didn’t promise us anything, he only said it’s his turn."

@packagevibz:

"Even the CORN he promised us WE NO SEE HAM CHOP."

@ossybrown:

"Money wey dem pay Una for campaign don finish?"

@femiaderogba_:

"Good one K1 ...many of Obi supporters can't call out Obi like this if he had won.. kudos to K1 again!"

@ugezujugezu:

"When time comes for the fish to rotten, it starts from the H E A D."

@emekaamakeze:

"Why are Nigerians so impatient? Mandate wey we never stand on top for one year, una don dey complain. Please allow Tinubu to hit the ground first before you demand he starts running. Otherwise, grab it, snacht it, and run it."

Kwam1’s daughter wails over economy

Legit.ng recalls reporting a post shared online by Kwam1's daughter, Dami Marshal.

In her post, she called out the APC-led federal government, noting that the country's current state isn't what they promised Nigerians.

Dami bitterly lamented about the state of the economy, noting that things were in shambles and there was a need for drastic measures.

