Veteran Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal KWAM 1 has made a major statement about his support for presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The music star made customised mobile phones that have the image of the foremost politician and a message to voters

KWAM 1 revealed that he will distribute the phones and CDs across the country as part of his support to Tinubu's campaign, Nigerians have reacted to his moves

Fuji star, KWAM 1 is not holding back on his support for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential elections.

K1 de Ultimate came out boldly to communicate his preferred support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his presidential bid among all other aspirants jostling for the APC ticket.

K1 supports Tinubu's presidential campaign with mobile phones.

Source: Instagram

The popular singer is not just showing his support for the former Lagos governor alone, he has just taken delivery of customised mobile phones that have, not only pictures and expressions of Asiwaju but also the new song he has composed for him.

The Ade Ori Okin crooner made it known that the phones will be distributed around the country especially in the South as his own little contribution towards his leader's quest to rule Nigeria.

He will not stop at the phones, the singer also vowed to distribute CDs and other campaign materials towards the campaign.

Nigerians react to K1's gesture

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the Fuji musician's gesture, most of them want to be lucky enough to get the phones.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mutilicious_:

"Make the phone reach us."

Niyitabiti:

"Let's go there! Make we sef shop inside K1's money, I need the phone abeg.

Bigshmud:

"Give us the first before we begin campaign."

