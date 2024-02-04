Shehu Sani, a former Senator, has explained that Nigeria's insecurity problem can be solved in at least four ways

The former lawmaker explained that one of the best ways to fight insecurity was for governors to spend the security funds sent to the state appropriately

Sani wonders why there has never been terrorism and banditry in some northern states like Kano and Jigawa

Kaduna - Shehu Sani, the former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth Senate, has offered four measures to take in fighting terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in the northern part of the country.

Speaking on Legit.ng space on X on Thursday, February 1, the human rights activist asked if anyone has ever wondered why terrorism and banditry were not taking place in some northern states, particularly Kano and Jigawa.

The former senator said it was because the governors in those states, over time, have taken the issue of the security of lives and properties very seriously, and their security funds were spent appropriately.

According to the former lawmaker, Nigerians would not commend President Bola Tinubu for trial; the people wanted complete eradication of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping, adding that the menace was spreading from the north to the south.

Four ways to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, Shehu Sani

He added that one of the best ways to curb the menace was to stop throwing money into the problem. Instead, how the money budgeted for security should be monitored.

Also, Sani posited that human and technological intelligence should be deployed in the fight against insecurity, adding that one should wonder why neighbouring countries like the Benin Niger Republic are not suffering similar situations to Nigeria.

The Kaduna-born politician also advised that if state police were not to be created, federal police officers should be posted to their state of origin because they would understand the nooks and crannies of their areas, and the people would trust them.

Sani said:

"There are success stories in Nigeria; why is there no banditry in Kano state? Why are there no terrorists in Kano state? And these are all northwestern states. Because the governors of those states take the issue of security very seriously.

"Right from Kwankwso to Ganduje and now Abba, they take it very seriously. Security votes should be spent on security, not for sharing with party supporters, party thugs and political activities. If we do that, we will get it right."

Sani speaks on Tinubu's fight against insecurity

