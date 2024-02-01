Famous Nigerian singer KWAM 1’s daughter Dami Marshall has gone on social media to call out the ruling party APC

In a social media post, the young lawyer made it clear that the political party was not delivering on its promise to Nigerians

Dami’s complaints were met with a series of hilarious reactions from netizens who reminded her how she supported APC during the presidential election

Famous Nigerian Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1)’s daughter, Dami, has complained about the country’s ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), in a surprising turn of events.

Please remember that during the presidential election, Dami Marshall was very vocal about her support for the APC and never hesitated to drag Nigerian youths who were not on the same page with her.

Nigerians react as KWAM 1's daughter calls out APC after supporting them. Photos: @damimarshall_, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Dami Marshall took to social media to call out the APC-led government only after a few months in office.

On her Instagram stories, the young lawyer clarified that APC was not delivering on what it promised Nigerians because the people were suffering. She added that she was only being candid.

In her words:

“APC this is not what we promised Nigerians, people are really suffering. Let us tell ourselves the truth for God’s sake.”

See screenshots of her post below:

Nigerians react as KWAM 1’s daughter calls out APC

It did not take long for Dami Marshall’s post to catch the attention of many Nigerians on social media. Some reacted by either agreeing with her post or taunting and reminding her of her role during the presidential election.

Read some of their comments below:

temi_tayo2:

“Lawyer Awon hoodlum This girl too do during election Continue standing on your mandate o.”

_cici_nita:

“But did Tinubu promise you people anything? He only said it was his turn. Seriously, Tinubu must complete his 8yrssss. Akanbi Akanbi. Go Akanbi puuuurtttt.”

tosinjuls:

“Nigerians keep voting presidents that don’t talk to citizens and address issues .”

shes__precious__:

“Eye service, talk to your daddy about it. He knows the right people he’ll inform. Coming to rant on your story is more of mockery.”

thatgeek.xx:

“We Nigerians self too rugged ‍♂️ We adjust to everything, endure and adapt, then complain online.”

Gist.connect:

“The Truth Is That Tinubu Didn't Promise Nigerians Anything, He Said "IT'S MY TURN" And Some Of You F00lishly Helped Him Achieved That! Congratulations To All Of Us!”

callme.nene_:

“You just realised?? Even the rich don dey cry pass the poorest of the poorest.”

comradejerrbernard:

“No be small thing. Person wey dey coma no know wetin God do for am.”

enimoney322:

“Omo person wey Dey prison no know Wetin God do for ham.”

djtoxiq:

“Atleast they are speaking up let’s try to reduce the way we attack those calling out their principal. Cos think about it what's done is done but we need a way forward, as it is now unity should be a starting point.”

orieoma_:

“It’s one thing to support a person because you believe in their course,but it requires so much courage to call them out on their wrongs,I applaud her for this.”

akullionaire:

“The aud@city!!! You must stand on that mandate! Shey we were telling you guys you kept insult!ng us? Una never see anything.”

KWAM 1 features 9ice in Tinubu victory song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Fuji star KWAM 1 dropped a song where he collaborated with popular singer 9ice.

The song, ‘Balabluee to the seat of power, ' came after Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

9ice, famous for his powerful use of the Yoruba language in his music and his proverbial lyrics and unique delivery style, followed the same pattern in the new music as he cast shades while singing about how Tinubu was able to make his opponent succumb.

Source: Legit.ng