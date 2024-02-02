A video of Desmond Elliot cheerfully distributing perfumes and jotters to young individuals on the streets of Lagos sparked outrage online

The actor-turned-politician secured his re-run as the representative for the Surulere constituency in the 2023 general elections

During a recent APC rally, the lawmaker was seen amid a large crowd struggling to have a share of the mini-gifts he had for them

Nollywood actor turned politician Desmond Elliot caught the fury of Nigerians online after a new video of him surfaced online.

The actor who represented Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos Assembly declared his intention to return for the third time.

Netizens rage as Desmond Elliot shares perfume to his constituency. Credit: @desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

However, in a clip circulating online, Desmond and other APC members were on February 1st, 2024, empowering people in Surulere Constituency 1 ahead of the incoming elections.

The Nollywood star and his men were seen handing out notebooks and mini perfumes to the public in preparation for the bye-election.

Many of the people present were seen fighting for the criticized shared items.

Nigerians react to Desmond Elliot's video

Desmond Elliot apologises to Surulere residents as he pleads for third term

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Elliot campaigned passionately for a third term in office, together with the local government CDC chairman, Wemimo Odumosu, met with the sons and daughters of Surulere who were unimpressed with his performance in the previous term.

The actor in photos, prostrated for the people as he pleaded for yet another chance to fix his mistakes while asking for forgiveness.

Source: Legit.ng