Controversial Nigerian singer Portable’s estranged babymama, Honey Berry, has continued to taunt him on social media

Just recently, she met with the Zazu crooner’s lookalike and made a video with him on her social media page

Honey Berry’s move came amid Portable’s ongoing drama with his other babymama, Ashabi Simple

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable’s estranged babymama, Honey Berry, has once again fired shots at him on social media.

Please remember that the couple fell out in a messy way that was heavily publicised online, with the Zazu crooner accusing her of visiting other men with their son.

Fans react as Portable's estranged baby mama, Honey Berry, meets his lookalike. Photos: @honey_berry1211

In a new development, Honey Berry has taken to taunting the controversial singer once more on her social media page.

The public figure’s babymama recently met with Portable’s lookalike and she made a video with the young man.

In the video, Portable’s replica was seen kneeling and appearing to beg her and bribe her with gifts. However, Honey Berry was not having it.

In the caption of the video, the singer’s estranged partner noted that she was got going back to him because her life changed for the better after they parted ways.

She said:

“Ah me i can’t come back to u oh ,, because when am with you did i fat like this No and I no fine like this before.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable’s babymama taunts him with his lookalike

The video of Honey Berry with Portable’s lookalike raised funny comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

mumcee_freshfoods:

“If portable no reply... Make I quench He's setting camera.... He sure me.”

kennypee__:

“This girl knows how to trigger portable.”

Foodhub_sa:

“He looks more fresh Dan portable sha .”

inumidun_:

“Why having multiple women can never bring you peace... Portable's heart will be beating faster again cuz he still loves this one.”

The_afolabi_taiwo:

“I thought Twas portable o.”

the_vip_storeee:

“Na she fit Portable.”

olajumoke2302:

“God abeg o so someone actually want to look exactly like portable.”

pink.lips.balm:

“Keeping up with Portable and wives.”

therealshantelhoney:

“I love the girl she knows how to get under his skin.”

Lingeriebytemmy:

“Portable won’t like this oooo.”

Portable states the reason for sending Honey Berry out of his life

Legit.ng had reported that Portable stated his version of what happened between him and Honey Berry.

He justified not sending his son feeding money for four months because Honey Berry used the money to ''slay instead of feeding her son.

Portable also said that his baby mama was promiscuous which was why he sent her away.

Source: Legit.ng