BBNaija star Maria Chike Benjamin has caused a stir on social media with new photos of her son

The reality show star left many fans gushing after posting snaps of her baby boy with her mother and his daddy

Many netizens pointed out how handsome her child was, while others bashed her for allegedly being with another woman’s man

Ex-BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Maria Chike Benjamin has warmed hearts on social media with new photos of her son.

Just recently, the reality show star took to her official Instagram page via her stories to share new snaps of her baby boy with loved ones as he clocked four months old.

Fans react to new photos of BBNaija star Maria Chike Benjamin's son. Photos: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

In one of the photos, Maria’s baby daddy, Kevin, was seen holding their son, who appeared to be tickled as he laughed. In another snap, the baby boy was with his ‘oyinbo’ grandmother, who also had a big smile on her face.

See screenshots of the snaps below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians react to Maria’s son’s adorable photos

Shortly after Maria shared cute photos of her son to celebrate him turning four months old, the snaps made the rounds online and raised interesting comments from Nigerians.

Read some of them below:

luck_jay:

“If you want to have a cute baby make sure you marry fine girl.”

osasflex123:

“You all wey dey insult her that time she collect person man.... Hope you're married with own man na oh.”

attractions_varietiesgh:

“Till now she's still hiding kelvin? must be soo hard taking another woman's husband.”

amara223_:

“This baby is tooooo fine.”

Ebonyconfy:

“The baby is over cute.”

Duchess_rayrich:

“Such a charmer ❤️.”

Tracy.paris1:

“Just do you the world will adjust.”

ob_brown985:

“na why we need to marry beautiful and adorable women. make ur pikin no go resemble Godforbid.”

Lizzidana:

“Chai why Kevin no go die for your matter.”

Seejoysat:

“Better pikin, you look like your mama, fine boy, he’s a golden boy .”

kinglovelyn_':

“He’s so cute now I want a baby.”

Toniasaa:

“Kelvin always hiding his face with his face cap! Wayo man.”

yummymommy_cwc:

“ommo she baked a handsome one.”

giftsimo:

“Handsome boy.”

BBNaija Maria speaks on challenges after leaving show

Maria Chike talked openly about the difficulties she had spiritually after taking part in the reality TV show.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate confessed in an interview with The Cable Lifestyle that she had several spiritual difficulties that have brought her closer to God.

Chike, raised in a Christian environment, revealed that leaving the Big Brother house put her faith to the test.

Source: Legit.ng