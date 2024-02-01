Laura Ikeji has shown off the names of her children which she tattooed on different parts of her body

She said she was counting her blessings and she boasted to her fans that she was a mother of three

Ikeji also shared the picture of her baby girl that she gave birth to last year and her followers reacted to the post

Fashion influencer and entrepreneur Laura Ikeji is happy to have given birth to three wonderful children.

She shared some pictures where she displayed the names of her children which she tattooed on her body.

The Real Housewives of Lagos cast said in the caption of her post that she was a blessed woman. In the photos, she has one of ink on her arm while two others were written on either of her shoulders.

Laura Ikeji shows off her tattoo and baby's face. Photo credit @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

Ikeji shows off baby's face

In the picture collage that she did, Laura Ikeji shared a cute photo of her newborn baby whom she gave birth to in December last year.

She also boasted of being a mother of three.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Laura Ikeji's post

Reactions have trailed the pictures shared by Ikeji. Here are some of the comments below:

@sandypreneur:

"She is so adorable. You are amazing amazing mum."

@ifys.kitchen:

"The last slide is speaking seriously to me. So cute."

@acupofkhafi:

"She’s gorgeous congratulations.'

@dr.ndidikennedy:

"Congrats."

@monalisacode:

"She’s so beautiful ! Well done laura !."

@kartierblxck:

"Cutie.'

@ada_mbaise97:

"Baby Chanel’s mood in the last slide is my mood the whole year."

@symply_ginger:

"Such a cutie."

@ahneeka:

"To cute, congratulations mamii.. God bless your growing home."

Laura Ikeji expecting a second baby

Legit.ng had reported that Ikeji had shown off her baby bump as she was expecting her second baby.

She posted some sassy pictures where she flaunted her cute stomach in an adorable way.

The fashion entrepreneur got married to Ogbonna Kanu in 2017. They welcomed their first baby not long after their marriage.

Being a fashion icon, many of her fans commented on her post and said that they have learnt how to rock their baby bump.

Source: Legit.ng