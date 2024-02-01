Controversial Street-pop artist Portable has once again shown why he is one of the most feared individuals within the music industry because of his utterances

The singer, in a video, has called out his colleagues Asake and Zlatan Ibile for stealing his song and the famous line "Omo Ologo Dia"

In his video, Portable slammed Asake and Zlatan for remixing his song without his permission or collaboration

Nigerian Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has sparked massive reactions online with a recent video he shared on his page calling out his colleagues Asake and Zlatan.

A viral video of the Street-pop artist Portable calling out his colleagues, Asake and Zlatan Ibile, over the use of his slang and the remix of his song with Freezzle, has gone viral.

Controversial street-pop artist Portable has sparked reactions online as a clip of him calling out his colleagues Asake and Zlatan goes viral.

In the trending clip, Portable noted that he originated the slang "Omo Ologo Dia Ni."

He also shared that instead of Asake and Zlatan doing a remix of his song, they could have just called him and Freezzle to collaborate.

Portable slams Asake calls him a thief

In another video, Portable revealed how the lyric "Omo Ologo Dia" came to be. He noted that his artist, Freezzle, released the song, and he was featured in his music.

The outspoken singer shared that he is shocked that Asake and Zlatan even listen to his street pop, yet they criticize him and refuse to work with him.

Portable's allegations against Asake are coming months after he went online to beg the singer to work with him.

He has also had his fair share of run-ins with Zlatan.

Here's the video of Portable slamming Asake and Zlatan:

See the comments that trailed the viral clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable's video after he called out Asake and Zlatan Ibile:

@mrgbafun:

"Na you get Aza Man melody?"

@alubarikaboy:

"After watching the snippet ,I saw this coming."

@hadex_35:

"Werey re ooo zlatan don sing omo ologo dia before you blow."

@boidanny56:

"Your own nah Fuji it doesn't sound like asake and Zlatan own."

@whyzer_dahcash:

"You no how many people don use the word Omo ologo dia in music uncountable."

@ultimate_dc1:

"If dem beat you again now you will be come on social media to cry."

@mascara_vibez:

"Omo ologo dayaa nibo lonti fe shey party yen kawa."

@masafi90:

"After 3 years you never sabi call feature which one be future every time."

Portable Zazu begs Asake for a collaboration

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable leaked his chat with Asake online. The Street-pop singer was seen in the viral video begging Asake for collaboration.

This came months after he had his big break with the song Zazu. Portable got his big break after Olamide featured on his song Zazu.

Unlike Asake, who is signed to Olamide's record label, the rapper refused to sign Portable to YBNL.

