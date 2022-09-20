Controversial singer Portable Zazu has warned fans comparing trending singer Asake with music star Wizkid

Portable in a video stressed that he and Asake are the same set as they came into the limelight through Olamide’s influence

The singer said Olamide, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy are in a similar league; his statement has been met with mixed reactions

Nigerian singer Portable Zazu has sent a message to Nigerians comparing YBNL artist Asake to music star Wizkid.

According to Portable it was wrong to compare Asake with the likes of Wizkid, Olamide Davido and Burna Boy as they are in the same group.

Portable says Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are in the same group. Credit: @portablebaeby @asake

Source: Instagram

Portable added that he and Asake are in the same set as they made it to the limelight almost the same time thanks to YBNL boss Olamide.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Portable’s statement comes after many of Asake’s songs surpassed Wizkid’s recent single Bad To Me on streaming platforms.

Reactions as Portable Zazu says he and Asake are set

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

enyola_o:

"What part of ‘I just blow but omo I know my set’ does portable not understand??? fgs."

ade_shewa:

"E nor lie na When did asake start singing that people are comparing him with wizkid I like asake too but wizkid will forever remain the goat of afrobeat Argue with your keyboard."

mrmicky19:

"Na truth he talk ! But bro na my waiting you do people go take describe you no be by mouth oo! Where Asake music don reach potable music never pass Nigeria."

mickeywrld1:

"No be lie sha. The same set but not same level."

tolusaba:

"He’s correct though. I believe he means era. He and Asake are definitely from the same musical era."

Fans say Asake is more talented and socially accepted than 9ice

Nigerian fans and lovers of good music continue to applaud talented singer Asake over the success of his debut album titled Mr Money With The Vibes, which is currently trending on major streaming platforms.

Asake, who is currently signed to Olamide’s YBNL’s artists, has won many fans to himself due to his sound and good vibes.

This has now seen many comparing the Terminator crooner with veteran singer 9ice as they claimed Asake is more talented and socially accepted than the Gongo Aso singer.

Source: Legit.ng