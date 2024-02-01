Famous Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has been trending online over the last few days in a build-up to her wedding

Veekee has been dropping videos on her page to keep her fans up-to-date as the big day draws closer

However, a recent video of her unboxing what was tagged a beginner's toolbox given to her by her friends as a gift for her bridal shower has been sparking mixed reactions online

Nigerian fashion designer and social media personality Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has been on the trending table over the last few days because of her upcoming wedding celebration.

Veekee recently had her bridal shower, and clips from the event were shared online and got people talking as faces like Tomike Adeoye, Bello Mariam, and others were present at the party.

Video of Veekee James unboxing the beginners' toolbox her friends gave her during her bridal shower trends. Photo credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

However, a recent clip of Veekee James unboxing a gift box given to her by her friends at the bridal shower has sparked reactions online.

Veekee James said the gift box was tagged as a beginners' toolbox for bedroom activities.

Veekee James shocked at gifts from friends

The fashion designer was left stunned at the raunchy gifts her friends packaged and gave her as a beginners' toolbox for her marriage.

In the viral clip shared on the page, the Akwa-Ibom-born fashion designer was left shocked at some of the things she saw in her beginner's toolbox.

Some of the things sighted by Legit.ng in the Veekee's beginners' toolbox included a handcuff, a sex play set, aphrodisiacs, wet lip cream, a lollipop with the shape of a man's organ and man more.

Watch the video of the unboxing below:

Netizens react to Veekee James' video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Veekee James' video as she unboxed her bedroom beginner's toolbox:

@shallom_matthew:

"Zioness, don’t be afraid. This Handcuff will be used to arrest principalities and powers on the battlefield."

@ceentiia:

"Makeup brush indeed . Should we tell her."

@julietchrisicj:

"Swear you don’t know what we’re here to do."

@moromoluwatiketike:

"This is what you call a JERUSALEM KIT."

@oluwapelumi_premium:

"They forgot Lubricant."

@auntielajoke:

"It's the Prim and proper act for me. Girl! Stop acting like you don't know what's up."

@thepalazzoboy:

"Gather here if it’s not the unboxing that’s making you laugh but Veekee’s expressions ,her friends are hooligans."

@_aisy__:

"You have a lot of work to do my dear. Them don buy you battle amor."

@flexymiami:

"The handcuffs is to arrest every unclean spirit…"

@hildabaci:

" I can’t stop laughing."

@kaykay_by_design:

"Veekee said lollipop with evil shape. Your friends need deliverance."

Source: Legit.ng