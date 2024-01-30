Nollywood star Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko did well to grace the birthday bash of her co-wife Laila

As reported earlier on Legit.ng, Regina's senior wife, Laila Charani, celebrated her birthday on January 29 with delightful videos

The actress captured the astonishing moment she had at the exotic birthday bash, which got netizens with different opinions

Nollywood star Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, are leading the way to having a successful polygamous home in Nigeria.

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina's senior wife, Laila Charani, added a new age on January 29, with lovely videos to mark her big day.

Regina Daniels and husband Ned Nwoko attend Laila's birthday party. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The actress accompanied her billionaire husband to Laila's extravagant birthday celebration, where videos showcased heartwarming moments of the movie star embracing her co-wife. Another saw when the two women sat beside their senator husband.

See the clips below

Netizens react to the moments of Regina with her co-wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rita_agoni:

"Why portable own con different?"

veevogee:

"Ned is really enjoying o. Before you compare him to Yul, I want you to know he’s a Muslim and non of his wives came through the window. Kachifonu."

iam_ossy_:

"She has no option, but it's the husband's note for me, he said we love you, not I love you."

fleek.face:

"Did I hear we love you??? Coming from her husband. I think the love should be personalized."

bellicious_queen:

"Someone said this is the life Yul wanted but Sapa sat him down and said I will finish you."

obitaris101:

"What made me smile the most is the last slide."

melaningoddexx:

"Na only Yul kon fail woefully at this thing so b that and I’m curious to know why dear foreign women this is what you guys are desperately trying to be in a rlship with or married to, this post and the previous post before this will probably be your reality if you don’t thread carefully make una continue dey rush Nigerian men una body go later make cooleeh like ice cold water."

eyebreakdrules:

"This is the life yul wanted that led to his mental shut down."

BBNaija's Phyna compares Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Otabor 'Phyna' Josephina caused a stir with her podcast after speaking about polygamy.

The reality show star had her colleague, Tacha, as a guest on the show. She spoke about two of Nigeria's popular celebrity polygamists, Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko.

Ned Nwoko, a billionaire politician, married young actress Regina Daniels and reportedly made her his fifth or sixth wife. Yul Edochie, on the other hand, married his actress colleague Judy Austin as his second wife. It goes without saying that the public perception of both marriages has been different, and Phyna addressed it on her podcast with Tacha.

Source: Legit.ng