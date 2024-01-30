Biola Bayo has tendered an apology to Portable after he called out his baby mama Ashabi Simple over an interview she granted

The singer told her to respect his first wife and added that he used to sneak out from home to sleep with her

Bayo made a post and said that Ashabi Simple spoke highly of her man and did not say anything against his wives

Nollywood actress Biola Bayo has stepped into the ongoing feud between Portable and one of his baby mama's Ashabi Simple.

Legit.ng had reported that Ashabi Simple had granted an interview with Bayo where she spoke about her relationship with the singer.

After the drama that the Zazu crooner and Ashabi Simple pulled on social media, Bayo made a post to address the issue. According to her, the mother of one spoke highly of the singer.

Biola Bayo says Ashabi didn't disrespect anyone

Explaining further, Bayo stated that the actress who graduated last year didn't disrespect any of Portable's wives.

She added that Ashabi Simple assured her not to be worried that they would settle the dispute later.

Bayo prays for Portable

Showering prayer on the Zeh Nation boss, Bayo said that God will bless the singer and his entire family.

She also begged him not to be announced with his baby mama whom she referred to as Portable's baby.

How fans reacted to Biola Bayo's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Bayo. Here are some of the comments below:

@teepsycampbell:

"Sis abeg no dey bring this kain people come your show again ooo cos we no even see anything learn from her story."

@iretomiwaoluranty:

"I told you uncle Portable go scatter everything when he wake up from coma."

@bakarezhainab:

"Uncle Portable e sha ma binu."

@opeyemi_mayowa:

"Lonely at d top.'

@olori_ashabi_ajiseoge:

"Na Ashabi love Portable, Portable heart belongs to Bewaji, auntie Biola yigi ele yi titu oo."

@fav_girl_bella:

"But the lady no talk bad now."

@mynameisashabi:

"You still want to upload episode 30. Aunty Biola you no be better person."

@thrifts_by_haffymade_ng:

"The part that got Portable angry is where she casted the wives he got. She should have skip the question.'

@mhiz_tolarney:

"@biolabayo1 I love your show but try and not be asking some personal questions, some people might not know how to decline the question maybe because they respect you or so."

Ashabi Simple slams Portable for dragging her

Legit.ng had reported that Ashabi Simple had responded to the outburst from her baby daddy.

She said that the singer wanted to drag his ancestor and added that she would make just one post to silence him.

The mother of one also stated that she is the one people would blame if anything happens.

