Portable's fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple has responded to her husband's call out and dragging

The singer had made a video and lambasted her while warning that she cannot compete with his first wife

In response, she told him he was dragging his ancestor and she would just make a post and his hand would fall

Akinyanju Omobolarinde, better known as Ashabi Simple, the fourth wife of Habeeb Okikiola Oyegbile aka Portable has replied her baby daddy after he dragged her for competing with his first wife.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had shown his displeasure over an interview granted by Ashabi Simple. He reminded her that he had a wife at home.

In response to all the videos that Portable made, the mother of one said Portable wanted to drag his ancestors. She added that she would pause till she receive the go-ahead to take action.

Ashabi Simply says she will make one post

Mentioning what she will do to her baby daddy, the actress said it takes just one post to fall Dr Zeh Nation's hand.

She later added that they were going to settle the matter later on.

Ashabi Simple says people will blame her

Not done with her response, the Nollywood actress said that people will call a fool if anything happens.

She labeled her post shameless vs shameless. She also said that Portable should do whatever he wants to do. This came after the two lovers unfollowed each other on social media.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the response made by Portable's fourth baby mama. Here are some of the comments below:

@glogeworld:

"I'm tired of Portable news. Using him as your post slide is better than posting his news. He's news meessses up my IQ.'

@carphy_flinks':

"She say them go still settle, with plenty things wae Portable talk she still won settle ?! Omo this life just have money."

@tobbie_starlady:

"Honeyberry is laughing in one corner like this. God abeg o."

@crownwealth07:

"I dare you to drag him jare my dear, u dey fear make he no cut ur food alawances."

@bt_apparel:

"Person downgrade you like that you say una go later settle? Omoooo."

@nurseofela_brand:

"You want to settle ha!. I an beyond speechless, ha! A man that made a full show of you, come on!! Yes! Things happen in relationship/marriage but ha!! That's not how to treat a loved one!"

@ok_closets238:

“If Okiki no kiss me, I fit cry” The OKIKI now."

@king_dexman:

"See how people are happy a relationship is bout to spoil... omoh!!!"

@olamide_moturayo:

"Na aunty biola cause this one na.'

@oyinn.mii:

"Nothing pain me pass that okiki wey she Dey call and the “eh” wey she Dey use.'

@oluwaseunsakaba:

"Girl learn to hv class, you are so classless"

Ashabi Simple opens up on Portable having seven women

Legit.ng had reported that Portable's fourth baby mama made headlines after speaking on her commitment to the singer.

She granted an interview with her senior colleague Biola Bayo where she said that she was unbothered that the singer has up to seven women.

The actress added that she was not afraid of being infected with an incurable disease from the singer.

