Popular Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, and his son, Shiloh, have made social media headlines for the umpteenth time.

Just recently, the Zanku crooner shared a video on social media of his three-year-old son pulling his legs while solving basic maths questions.

In the viral clip, Zlatan and Shiloh were taking a ride in a car when the little boy asked his father some maths questions. The rapper then returned the favour by asking the toddler some questions too.

The music star asked Shiloh the answer to one plus one and the little boy confidently replied that the answer was five. This led to Zlatan Ibile screaming in shock as he repeated the question to the little boy.

Apparently, Shiloh was only teasing his father and later replied to him with the right answers to his questions.

See the hilarious video below:

Reactions as Zlatan Ibile’s son answers maths questions

A number of netizens were very amused by the exchange between Zlatan and his little boy and they could not hold back their laughter. Read some of their comments below:

Source: Legit.ng