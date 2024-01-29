A trending video of a little boy seeing his female classmate off to her house has gone viral on social media

In the intriguing clip, the little boy was captured carrying the girl’s bag while they held hands and walked

The video shared via the TikTok app has sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section

A captivating video has gone viral on TikTok showcasing a little boy's kind gesture towards his female classmate.

In the video shared on TikTok by @khaliphakush, the little boy was sighted carrying the girl's school bag while walking her down her house.

Little boy's caring act towards classmate trends

As they held hands and walked toward the little girl’s house, the boy stopped like someone reconsidering his steps.

However, the little girl went back and held his hands just like a mother holding her little child from wandering away during a road walk.

As they got to the house, the caring boy gave the bag he was carrying to its owner and turned immediately to leave.

The little girl continued waving him goodbye even though he didn't turn to wave back at her as he seemed a bit pissed.

The video was captioned:

“Watin sup for here be like say the guy dey vex for her today ohh.”

Netizens react as boy sees classmate off

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens with many analyzing what could be the cause of the little boy’s attitude.

GIDEON said:

“The boy deserve what's written on his cross bag.”

@oggeneral10 reacted:

“Dis one na acting 9 but d boi dey vex.”

Ollajiire reacted:

“The guy don catch the babe with another guy be that.”

Malcolm said:

“She dey think say she don arrive because other boys dey call her fine girl.”

@sophiada1sth said:

“The boy is "ahead" of her.”

Frankmandate said:

“Which love is this?”

Jennifer said:

“Relationship never start e don dey scatter.”

@oreoluwa3011 said:

“I know the little boy ooo Basit.”

@pautrictasinui reacted:

“Dem quarrel today ooooo.”

Halilah said:

“@Mide & God when.”

Asiwaju1 said:

“The guy dey para.”

@user51503531603410 reacted:

“The boy is heading back to he's house.”

IdyllicXpresssion said:

“We were just kids when we fall in love, not knowing what it was.”

Little boy walks classmate home

