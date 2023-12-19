Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has turned 29 today, December 19, and he has been well celebrated by fans and colleagues

On his Instagram story channel, the singer shared a video of a special moment between him and his 3-year-old son

Zlatan's lookalike son, Shiloh, sang the happy birthday song to him with his foreign accent

Popular Nigerian singer Omoniyi Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, is having a memorable birthday, sharing it with his son, who is based abroad.

After sharing a heartwarming video to celebrate his 29th birthday, the singer shared another video on his Instagram story channel.

The singer focused his camera on his three-year-old son, Shiloh, who recently taught him how to use Alexa.

Shiloh sang the happy birthday song in his oyinbo accent as his father grinned beside him.

After rushing to deliver the tune, Shiloh and his father both laughed as if on cue, and the little boy hummed another tune.

Recall that the singer's son went viral earlier this year for politely kicking his father out of his bed

Zlatan Ibile's son learns Yoruba

Legit.ng earlier reported that the toddler, who marked his birthday this year, speaks well with an accent, and his mum got him to learn Yoruba words.

In the video sighted online, Shiloh sat as he learned words and sentences from a voice prompt on a phone.

He repeated after the voice and his mum behind the camera, chipped in to ensure he didn't lose focus.

After learning for a short while, the singer's son said he found the words he was being taught funny.

Zlatan Ibile collects money from street boys

Still on the singer, Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer decided to take from the streets and shared the moment online.

On his Instagram story channel, the singer shared a video of how he collected money from some boys he gives money to.

The dad of one extended his hand outside the window, and the boys eagerly gave him different denominations of money ranging from N1k to N200.

