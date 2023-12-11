Indigenous Nigerian singer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan, spurred sweet reactions with a touching moment between him and his son

Zlatan and his son were seen arguing over the right way to use an AI service based on Alexa when the singer tried to order food with it

However, the rapper's son got distracted along the conversation to argue over his beauty to that of his father's

Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan, recently delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming moment he had with his 3-year-old son Shiloh.

The musician and his eldest child were captured in the cosiness of their home, engaged in a playful debate over the abilities of the cloud-based AI, Alexa.

Zlatan annoys son, after he teaches him how to use Alexa Credit: @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

In a light-hearted exchange, Zlatan attempted to command Alexa to fetch him fried rice and chicken.

However, his son amusingly pointed out that Alexa lacked hands to physically serve them the desired meal.

This led to a funny argument between father and son as they debated over who was the "cutest" among them.

See the video below

Netizens react to Zlatan and son's video

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

biggestjayinafrica:

"Rich man pikin no know watin God do for am."

deejaynes_:

"Poor man pikin go say nah mumu."

ramsondee112:

"If you touch poor man piki food nai e go just take vex like dis lol."

7kbiller12:

"Poor man pikin go think say that boy na arindin."

olawaleakanbi198:

"This one no need DNA test."

ghostttt______007:

"See as Rich man pikin da cry climb up stairs chai."

mide_shugarr:

"This @zlatan_ibile kid is very funny in fact I love watching he and his dad videos.. they should do more videos often."

nonsolasborn:

"If rich man pikin vex e go go upstairs , if poor man pikin vex e go go outside."

Zlatan Ibile treats son to birthday outing

Meanwhile, hours after Zlatan Ibile’s son Shiloh marked his third birthday, the popular indigenous singer shared a sweet father-and-son moment between him and the celebrant.

Zlatan gave his son a lovely birthday treat as they visited Nickelodeon Adventure Lakeside and The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre in the UK.

A clip from the video shared via Zlatan's Instagram page showed an excited Shiloh cutting his birthday cake.

Source: Legit.ng