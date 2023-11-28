Zlatan Ibile's 3-year-old son Shiloh was slightly amused while learning words in the Yoruba language

In the video, the young boy repeated a voice prompt from a phone, teaching him different Yoruba words and sentences

Shiloh's mum supervised the lesson, and as she tried to get her son to focus, he paused and expressed how funny he found the entire lesson

Singer Omoniyi Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile's 3-year-old-son Shiloh, is based abroad with his mum.

The toddler who marked his birthday earlier this year speaks well with an accent, and his mum recently got him to learn Yoruba words.

Zlatan Ibile's son learns Yoruba Photo credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted online, Shiloh sat as he learned words and sentences from a voice prompt on a phone.

He repeated after the voice and his mum behind the camera, chipped in to ensure he didn't lose focus.

After learning for a short while, the singer's son said he found the words he was being taught funny.

Recall that the three-year-old went viral after a video of him politely kicking his dad out of his bed surfaced.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Shiloh's video

The boy's reaction to learning Yoruba got netizens talking, read some comments below:

teejayconcepts_:

"Na only me hear the “So funny words” he said?"

bouncewears_:

"Just bring the boy to grandma, with 3 house girls through his basic school education."

officialiyobosa:

"The baby no fit breath again sef, I beg one step at a time."

olam.ilekan905:

"Last part got me."

badman_mosh:

"So funny words."

4eva_again:

"All he needs is to spend a year in Mushin."

_______________scarface:

"A week or two with grandma, and I can guarantee he will be speaking in their hometown dialect."

dsolo_music:

"U Dey suffocate the boy."

Zlatan Ibile shares details of how he hustled his way to wealth

Legit.ng earlier reported that a curious fan on X (previously known as Twitter) asked the indigenous singer about his source of income.

The Tweep immediately assumed that the Omo Ologo crooner gained his wealth through fraudulent internet activities.

However, Zlatan’s response to the man’s biased question left netizens in stitches and confused simultaneously.

Source: Legit.ng