Davido recently returned to Nigeria after he visited Ghana, and he linked up with his best friend Cubana Chiefpriest

The socialite shared a video of the singer with him at the club as they had a good time with other people around

Davido and his bestie were both grinning from ear to ear, and netizens were in awe of the amazing bond they share

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Davido and his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, have finally reunited following the singer's visit to Ghana.

Davido arrived and reached out to his friend, who made a video of them having a good time at a club with other crew members.

Davido and his bestie reunited in Lagos. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/@davido

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest sang cheerfully with a smile on his face as his friend slung an arm on his chest in a half embrace.

From indications, it was clear both men had missed each other and were overjoyed to finally hang out together again.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The caption for the video read:

"David ChukwuEbuka Adeleke. ❤️The Richest Of Dem✨ All."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Chiefpriest's video

The adorable video of Davido and his best friend got netizens gushing over their amazing bond.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

ceejay.rowland:

"Not everyone knows that the Adelekes all have middle Igbo names. His elder brother is Chukwudi Adeleke."

ugclassicelites:

"Man you guys are cool together. May the good lord keep you guys going. Una friendship de give me joy!"

oyinstops_212:

"Which one be chukwuebuka?"

i_am_adonis_april:

"I love this friendship a lot."

chineduhenry277:

"David Chukwuemeka Adeleke ♥️"

stay_fly01:

"Money na make matured man call small pikin BIG BRO."

ayomide_3390:

"The richest of dem all "

_jacksonmajay:

"Una Dey motivate me ajeh!!"

sadboi_martial:

"Best friend❤️"

caleb_wilcent:

"You don name am Chukwuebuka already 001 for a reason."

officialnaomi5:

"Besties "

Cubana Chiefpriest hypes Davido's blings

Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest is Davido's best friend, and he doesn't hesitate to show off some of their moments.

In a video on his page, the businessman walked by Davido's side, and the singer bragged about the layers of jewellery on his neck.

Cubana Chiefpriest assumed the role of a hypeman and hailed his friend in the short clip.

Source: Legit.ng