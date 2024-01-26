An old picture of a late activist, Kwame Ture, has been trending on Nigerian social media after it was edited to look like Wizkid

Many, including celebrities like Tunde Ednut, Shan George, were stunned by the old picture, which was likely taken in the 1960s

Wizkid's FC have continued to share different comments about the picture while it was proof that reincarnation was possible

Nigerian internet users have been reacting to an ancient picture of a man sharing a striking resemblance with Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

The picture has left many debating about the authenticity of reincarnation as the photo went viral.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, popular Tunde Ednut, who recently marked his birthday, said that the man looked like Wizkid.

While the photo had a caption that claimed it was taken in 1789. This is untrue, as the first camera was invented in 1816. It was also re-edited to look like Wizkid.

Details about the man who looks like Wizkid

A quick search by Legit.ng using Google Lens showed the real picture belonged to a man whose name is Kwame Ture, born Stokely Standiford Churchill, was an activist born on June 29, 1941, in Port of Spain, British Trinidad and Tobago.

Kwame Ture, a prominent organizer in the civil rights movement in the United States and the global pan-African movement, died on November 15, 1998, at 57.

People react to ancient picture of man who looked like Wizkid

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the picture, see them below:

shangeorgefilms:

"waliahi fa."

__funkygold:

"My fav don Dey exist before them born him."

michael._u:

"We don finally catch wizkid. He get years experience, na why he dey give us jams."

realadeherself:

"Is anyone thinking what thinking? These people are immortal."

chyddo:

"Na why we deh call am everybody Daddy!!"

