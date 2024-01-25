A snippet of Moses Bliss and his wife-to-be Marie Wiseborn in a worship mood has continued to trend

However, another video has emerged online showing it was a worship meeting alongside some other people

A lady who shared the video also knocked those claiming the singer and his fiancee were pretending in the video

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss and his fiancee Marie Wiseborn stirred mixed reactions on social media after he shared a video of them worshipping their maker.

In the viral clip, Marie was seen getting emotional as she sang along with her husband-to-be, an action which left many talking.

Lady defends Moses Bliss and fiancee

However, a Twitter handle identified as ThejourneyofACL has shared another video in which she revealed it was a worship meeting, as some other people were also present in the video.

She also knocked those claiming Moses and his fiancee were pretending to be emotional in the video.

ThejourneyofACL tweeted:

"You think a home that is submitted to Jesus can hold divorce and cheating? Keep playing! Kingdom marriage is the goal! Stop hating, plus this was a worship meeting and recording doesn’t imply pretense."

Watch the video ThejourneyofACL shared below:

People react to new video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

SmartTekena:

"Camera man no be Christian Or he no sabi pray."

Nenny_Chinenye:

"Kingdom marriage is very lovely but let’s remember our beloved sis osinachi nwachukwu who was a victim of kingdom marriage to counter your first statement.. don’t assume you know them too well."

yamnic:

"Everyone felt the presence except the camera man that was asked to focus on the couple."

flygeria:

"Na them first marry. All the publicity and courtesy visits na for wetin exactly?"

TkayMiz:

"Still to understand why the prayer time is recorded But ahhh Let love lead."

Moses Bliss' fiancee's leg chain sparks reaction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the singer's fiancee sparked reactions over a video of her with a leg chain.

She shared her graduation clip while appreciating fans for the show of love.

Despite her appreciation post, many were not pleased with the chain on her leg.

