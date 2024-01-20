Tunde Ednut has flooded his page with pictures as he celebrates his birthday today, January 20

The popular blogger revealed he would be giving out a car worth N6.5m as a birthday gift to a lucky winner

Tunde Ednut, who is based in Atlanta, also disclosed Nigerian Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage would be partying with him at his residence

Nigerian Instagram blogger Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, better known as Tunde Ednut, has penned a birthday message to himself as he marked his birthday on Saturday, January 20, in grand style.

Tunde, also known as the kingmaker by fans and celebrities who celebrate him from different locations across the world, shared pictures to mark his big day.

Tunde Ednut reveals Tiwa Savage will be at his Atlanta party.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEEEEE!!! I don’t really take pictures. But here are some pictures sha! Please do a quick prayer for me this day. Thank you! I love you all."

See the pictures Tunde Ednut shared below:

Tunde Ednut to give out car as birthday gift

The blogger also shared a picture of a car he revealed he bought for N6.5m, which he would give to a lucky winner.

"I’m giving this little gift out tomorrow to someone just to support their business. THE CAR CLEAN, ABI E NO CLEAN??? I bought it N6,500,000 Oo! Car no cheap again. So Goodluck to the winner," he wrote

Tunde Ednut reveals Tiwa Savage will be at his party

Tunde, who had booked a private jet for an unknown artist who turned out to be Tiwa Savage, revealed the mother of one would be at his residence in Atlanta.

See his post below:

Celebrities, fans celebrate Tunde Ednut on birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

isrealdmw:

"MORE LIFE."

crazeclown:

"Happy birthday The King Maker that name fit you dieee More life brotherly! We turn up today for you!"

aycomedian:

"Happy birthday, King Make."

Verydarkman donates a cow to Tunde Ednut

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Verydarkblackman (VDM), reciprocated the kindness the blogger showed him a few months ago.

VDM posted a video to show the cow he paid for ahead of Ednut's birthday.

Reacting, someone said:

"I ate last year and I am going this year again."

