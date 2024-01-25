DJ Chicken has announced the birth of his twins, boys, with his partner in the United Kingdom days after his drama with WIzkid

The controversial disc jockey, in a video, was seen rejoicing as he bragged about awaiting another baby with another lady he impregnated

DJ Chicken made headlines last weekend after he disrespected Wizkid's late mother and hinted that the music star would join her soon

It is a celebration moment for TikTok star and disc jockey Ademola Abiodun better known as DJ Chicken, as he recently welcomed a set of twins, boys, in the United Kingdom.

The controversial disc jockey shared the good news on his Instastory on Wednesday, January 24.

DJ Chicken and wife welcome two boys. Credit: @djchicken_kukuruku @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In a caption, of the video rejoicing over the delivery, he wrote

“My wife don born twins, my fans, has eleda mi, aah ife son born twins has moku."

The disc jockey, who recently disrespected Wizkid's late mother, could also be heard bragging about how he impregnated two ladies and how one of the said ladies had given birth to twins.

See post grabbed from DJ Chicken's Instastories below:

People react as DJ Chicken welcomes twins in the UK

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

Chrisllionaire:

"Chai I pity the children this man will raise."

TeemarsBeauty:

"Congratulations parrot."'

campusblaze:

"It’s too hard to believe."

oma22k:

"Congratulations to them."

jayboy_04:

"Congratulations to him, but make he still dey hide from FC sha."

mayor_marthins:

"Shey na him pikin like this?"

jahy_official:

"Maybe hin fo0ling go reduce."

LycanDadev:

"If them never comot him account for tiktok he for live stream the birth process."

Babzjosh:

"God no be man sha."

officialsaka007:

"I pray he get sense shaa."

beegoldpepper:

"I no believe this werey."

Wizkid breaks silence after DJ Chicken disrespected his late mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid broke his silence on DJ Chicken's internet tirade.

In a recent update, the Made in Lagos hitmaker shared a wisdom nugget with his followers to remind them that life is short and they should cherish every moment.

He wrote:

"Life is cheap, No forget."

This was after DJ Chicken was forced to apologise after losing his TikTok account.

