The posthumous presence of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has once again stirred the memories of netizens

An unreleased song by the late artist surfaced on various blogs, rekindling appreciation for his exceptional vocal artistry

Fans and netizens used the moment to appreciate the lyrics of the song, as they couldn't help but miss him

The late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, best known as Mohbad, pierced through the memories of netizens one more time.

The former Marlian signee, whose death came as a shock to the Nigerian entertainment industry, has continued to remain in the minds of his devoted supporters.

Mohbad’s unreleased song trends. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

An unreleased song by the deceased recently made its way to the blogs, reminding netizens of his far-fetched vocal artistry.

In the song, Mohbad's distinctive baritone voice is heard passionately confessing his love to a desired lady, leaving many listeners in a reflective and emotional state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below

Reactions trail Mohbad's new song

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

therealbiotex1:

"This snippet make u cry hit this button."

shekinah_avagah:

"The way he says his name “IMOLE” rest well king."

eye_bee_03:

"Anything Marlians wan release anything video or music oooo make them MOH team too Dey release his songs Walahi."

opefinest:

"Any time I listen to Mo songs! His voice ! I shake my head! Like! Omo dem just waste this Youngin ! Continue to RIP."

ohbaby_123:

"This voice! Omoh Once Again E no go better for Naira Marley and Sam Larry."

betty.becca:

"When your blessings start manifesting, may you and your loved ones be alive to enjoy it AMEN."

eye_bee_03:

"Anything marlians wan release anything video or music oooo make them MOH team too Dey release his songs Walahi."

iam_teddy_j':

"I don’t even know waiting I want say, because anytime I hear his voice I can’t get my self. RIP Mohbad oba imole."

factsonly.1952:

Na wa o! This guy worked overtime while he was here. If only the family will come together, he don work the food dem go eat for life for them but no, gr33d no go let them.

Marley drops new music video, fans react

Nigerian Street-pop artist Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, sparked reactions on social media as he dropped his first music video after his former colleague, Mohbad, died.

The new music video is coming weeks after he released his comeback singles.

This is the singer's first project since last September, six months after Mohbad's sudden demise.

Source: Legit.ng