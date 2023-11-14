A viral video of Davido and his cousin B-Red at a family birthday party in Atlanta, Georgia, is trending online

In the short clip, the DMW star who made it to the Grammy nomination list was seen assuring his cousin he was going to win the award

Davido was nominated in three different categories on the 2024 nomination list recently released by the Recording Academy

Nigerian music star and DMW record label owner David Adeleke 'Davido' is excitedly looking forward to winning his first Grammy Award in 2024.

This comes as Davido, in a short clip with his cousin and singer Adebayo Adeleke, aka B-Red, during a family function in Atlanta, Georgia, stated he was winning a Grammy after the latter bragged about the DMW star getting three nominations.

Davido links up with B-Red in Atlanta. Credit: @bredhkn @davido

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido made it to the Grammy nomination list for the first time. He was named in three categories: Best Global Music Performance, Best African Performance, and Best Global Album category.

Watch a video of Davido with B-Red below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chioma was also spotted in the company of Davido at the Atlanta party, which took place on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Netizens react as Davido says he was winning a Grammy

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

just_ognatty1:

"If he wants to win it by all means, he can."

woleprime:

"And to think of it, these cousins will sometimes be jealous of each other oo."

jareymusic:

"At this point Davido should change his title to 003 cos 3 Grammy nominations no be beans ooo."

dwhales__:

"Make Grammy sha give am because if e no bag anything come house e no go funny ooo."

expensivecomedy01:

"Make Grammy pity am give am this one cus e nogo funny if e no win anyone o."

juicehopefk9:

"New cat no want let us rest on top nominate."

jaiyesme:

"Na Asake and Olamide go collect. Davido no fit collect am."

Davido professes his love for Tems

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido triggered emotions with a post expressing love for singer Tems.

The DMW boss praised Tems' latest hit single, Me and You, which she co-produced with Ghanaian DJ GuiltyBeatz.

Reacting, someone said:

"I love Davido, but hope he’s not about to jump into this song I just listened to? Respectfully, this is not his type of song."

Source: Legit.ng