Actor Yul Edochie left many in anticipation as he hinted at making a significant announcement soon

His post has sparked widespread speculation about the nature of the revelation he was about to make

According to the talented filmmaker, it was going to be one of his most significant announcements so far

Speculations ran high as Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently made life-altering news online.

The movie star, in a brief statement released, filled his fans and netizens with anxiety about what to expect next from him.

Yul Edochie leaves many in speculation.

Source: Twitter

Despite the tonnes of trolls Yul has received, he keeps finding ways to beat ahead of his game while enjoying his new home.

According to the filmmaker, by 2 PM on Tuesday, he would make the biggest announcement of his life.

He wrote:

"I'M ABOUT TO MAKE THE BIGGEST ANNOUNCEMENT OF MY LIFE TODAY AT 2 PM," he wrote.

See his post below

People react to Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng gathered the hot thales below

fema_fabrics_hub:

"Judy's Marriage Date."

munachi90:

"U wan announce say May go Zinghu in China do yarsh? Ekperima."

amagracie:

"Lol cry baby. Attention seeker. No announcement go shock us again pass the one you announce your new wife on social media."

gcina_9204:

"As long as it's not about u talking shhhiit about queen may e no concern thee may nation."

chizoba.okezie:

"U have finally give Judy Austin belly again u wort nothing to us oga comot for road mumu man."

antoinettekhensani:

"YOU SAID WE ARE ALL GOING DIE AND ALL THESE THINGS ARE USELESS. WHATEVER YOU ARE GOING TO ANNOUNCE IS USELESS."

yusufakeem2023':

"I can't wait to finally see how you want to foooool your entire existence... Attention seeker, ewuuuu of our time."

prettyogedee:

"You wan marry another wife?"

judy_obasiyul_autism:

"Kwin Yul, how many times are you going to announce the decisions of your life? Is it because you saw Queen May is excelling at her personal and business life? Rest. Our love and support for Queen May would never dimish."

Yul Edochie calls 2023 'best year ever'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Edochie bragged that the year 2023 was good to him.

His statement was made a few months after losing his first son and his marriage to his first wife May.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the post.

