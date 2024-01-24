Renowned Nollywood actress Rita Edochie took a dig at actor Yul Edochie for his latest plans to start a ministry

Recall that the controversial actor made the announcement on social media and urged for the support of his followers

Rita, who has been on the side of May Edochie during their marital crisis, reacted to the development by mocking the actor online

After Yul Edochie announced the launch of his own ministry, veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie wasted no time taking to social media to poke fun at him.

Legit.ng reported that Yul got people talking after he hinted at making a big announcement set to come his way.

Rita Edochie shades Yul Edochie’s online ministry. Credit: @yuledochie, @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Following that, the filmmaker announced his new ministry, the True Salvation Ministry (TSM), and extended an invitation to join in a social media post.

But Yul's aunt, Rita Edochie, wasted no time making fun of the actor for deciding to try his hand at ministry.

Rita gave Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, new titles, calling them "Daddy G.O." (General Overseer) and "Mummy G.O."

She wrote:

"DADDY G.O. AND MUMMY G.O. WE MUEVEEEEEEEEEEEE. THE WAHALA IS NEW EVERY MORNING. WAHALA BE LIKE BICYCLE."

See her post below

People react to Rita Edochie's lashout

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

momen_042_:

"mama my G ❤️ you know I love you."

sidnie_agbor:

"If u had respect for Daddy pete Edochie n his wife,you won't be dragging their son to this extent man."

dr_obi_ogbodo:

"I’m tired of yuliana and I’m seriously worried about his mental health see what a woman turned you into a clown God abeg heal this man cos he can’t alone."

julietkante:

"Mummy @ritaedochie don't you think your nephew needs help? It is getting out of hand!"

lady.caramel2023:

"Mama please we need to pray for him. I am now convinced he is not well upstairs. May GOD have mercy."

prince_ohindase:

"You have started bolling them again. Tomorrow you will say you so much love YUl. Madam leave them alone."

slimmsyyetty:

"What has Judy not let Yul become just because he needed money to feed her and her desperate family. From an actor that we used to know Yul to skit maker to realtor to a politician and now a pastor to survive on tithe and offering . Judy has no brain to bring anything to the table for oga."

Yul Edochie responds to those doubting his calling

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yul Edochie first announced that he wanted to become a preacher.

He shared in a lengthy post that he had accepted his calling to be a preacher of God's word as he addressed those who had doubts about his calling.

In his post, Yul added that he is not the regular minister of God and that not everyone would understand why he was chosen.

