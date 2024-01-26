Moses Bliss recently reacted to his wedding invite, which was shared by a man on Facebook

In a comment on the man's post, the gospel singer who is set to wed his Ghanaian fiancee appealed to him to take it down

The man, however, turned deaf ears as he refused to delete the wedding invite, an action which has left people talking

Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss' wedding invite emerged online on Friday, January 26.

The singer has now expressed displeasure at a man identified as David Oyase, who shared the invite on Facebook.

Reacting in the comment section, Moses wrote:

"Mr David please take down my private invitation card please."

Responding to the singer, the man stated he wouldn't be deleting the post as he wrote:

"Moses Bliss, We no fit the publicise your songs and when wedding reach, e becomes Private We no go gree."

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

The details on the invite revealed the traditional ceremony between Moses and his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn, would take place on Thursday, February 29, in Accra, Ghana, followed by the white wedding on March 2, 2024.

People react as man refuses to delete Moses Bliss' wedding invite

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

zikoraa:

"Private??? Engagement was public and so Nigerians will attend this one o. Intact you already have online inlaws. If you want private, you shouldn't have gone public."

prankhottiee:

"Why do celebrities do this? They make money off us and they dine alone."

kuddyskitchenandutensils:

"Ah how did private invitation enter social media."

annie_lee_ious:

"If you want privacy.... You should not have even posted the proposal... Oga it's family matter... And we are here for everything."

ariyike_ifeoluwa:

"After disturbing our timeline with praise and worship session, we must attend that wedding. Night bus to Ghana."

