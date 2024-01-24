Days after the engagement reports about Moses Bliss and his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn, went viral online, the couple released a soul-touching song

A snippet of the couple holding morning worship service together with Moses Bliss leading it has sparked reactions online

In the viral clip, Moses Bliss' fiancee, Marie Wiseborn, was sighted getting very emotional as she sang along with her hubby

Days after popular Nigerian evangelist Moses Bliss took to social media to announce his engagement to his Ghanaian lover, Marie Wiseborn, they have constantly been in the news.

A new video of the couple holding a morning live praise and worship session has sparked reactions on social media.

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss stirs emotions online as he drops a new song dedicated to Ghanaian fiancee, Marie. Photo credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

In the snippet, Moses Bliss revealed that the song was dedicated to himself and his fiancee to celebrate their engagement.

The caption attached to the video shared by both public figures on their pages noted that the song was a testimony of their love.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Moses Bliss drops new song dedicated to his fiancee

The new track titled Lord We Are Grateful is a song by Moses Bliss dedicated to his fiancee, Marie.

In the viral snippet making the rounds, Marie Wiseborn was sighted joining her husband during a morning devotion and couldn't help getting emotional.

The dedication track is coming days after Moses Bliss took his fiancee and wedding invite to church.

Watch the clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the snippet

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the snippet:

@realjerryeze:

"Many reasons to love @mariewiseborn."

@solomonbbuchi:

"Is this worship or WARSHIP against singles? Thank you, lord."

@ekene_umenwa:

"The best gift my parents gave me was leading me to Christ and the best decision I ever made was sticking with Jesus ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ owwwwwwwwwwww God this is everything and more come to Jesus you will testify just like them I am a living proof."

@idahosalaurie:

"This right here is such a perfect example of Kingdom Culture being established early in a home that’s being built on Christ."

@chy_dnma_:

"Dear God I see what you're doing for others and I am so certain that you will do mine soon.. Thank you Lord for your goodness and congratulations to me in advance."

@thisisgraceama:

"When you found your twin from another mother ❤️❤️❤️ When God is involved it’s loudest."

@pstruthneydaibo:

"WowHallelujah... Our collective testimony my brother @mosesbliss thank you for sharing this song with your beautiful family and to body of Christ. God bless you."

Moses Bliss's fiancée shows off leg chain

Legit.ng also reported that Marie Wiseborn shared a video where she showed off her leg chain.

She posted her graduation clip while thanking Nigerians for the show of love towards her.

In the recording, she wore a leg chain, and some fans took to the comment section to react to it.

Source: Legit.ng