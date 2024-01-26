A beautiful lady and her jovial father dug it out on the dance floor, and the video has gone viral on social media

The cute lady and her father held each other and danced in a way that made people call her a daddy's girl

The video is trending on TikTok, where it currently has 52k likes, 2800 comments and 440k views

No fewer than 440,000 people have viewed the video of a Nigerian lady who danced with her father.

In the video shared on TikTok by Ese David, the lady and her jovial father were spotted having fun on the dance floor.

The lady and her jovial father entertained people on social media. Photo credit: TikTok/@esedavid5.

Source: TikTok

They joined their heads, held each other and danced in an entertaining way that got people hooked to the clip.

A lot of people who saw the video referred to the lady as a daddy's girl, but some people said they have never been able to smile in the presence of their father.

The video is captioned:

"Even my papa no gree for me. Mad game bro."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady dances with her father

@Fateeha said:

"To us wey never shine teeth with our papa."

@TJ commented:

"Make I hold my papa for shirt? E b like say me and my mama get another house to live be that."

@Folash’s official said:

"I can’t even wear that in front of my dad."

ABLE_MONEY said:

"If na my papa by now dem for don rush person dey go general hospital. That man too get hot temper."

@herbie_blaq said:

"How do u people manage to convince your parents to do this with you? "

@Damilola asked:

"Where una dey see this kind papa?"

@daunicorn_mark said:

"Abeg wetin ona dey always put for ona papa food wey make them dey behave like this?"

@Miriam commented:

"Daddy's girl."

Source: Legit.ng