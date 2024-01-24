A Nigerian lady who moved overseas just a week after her phone was stolen has captured attention

The video showed the lady’s excitement as she did her last shopping and bought her belongings

She also received blessings from her parents, especially her mother, and took pictures with her family

A captivating TikTok video has emerged online, showing the story of a Nigerian woman who embarked on a journey abroad just a week after she lost her phone to a thief.

The video shared by @pinky_pinky96 revealed how the woman expressed her joy and enthusiasm as she went for her final shopping spree and purchased all the items she needed, including a spacious bag that would accommodate her belongings.

The lady was excited despite losing her phone. Photo credit: @pinky_pinky96/TikTok

She also got heartfelt prayers and wishes from her parents, particularly her mother and snapped some memorable photos with her family before bidding them a tearful farewell.

The video has attracted a lot of views and comments from curious and impressed viewers who wanted to know more about the woman’s adventure.

Watch the video below:

Goody Chuks reacted:

“From my mouth to God's ears, this is my portion this year in Jesus mighty name amen.”

Kamil said:

“Congratulations, I am next this year in Jesus name. Amen.”

Happy boy wrote:

“Congratulations, how many months does it take after biometrics??”

Kofi Mabel commented:

“I tap into your blessing.”

Bertha Ofosu:

“Remember me Lord!”

Mama:

“Congratulations it will be mine one day inshallah.”

AniKeir:

“Congratulations..I am next in Jesus name.”

Nmerisinachi:

“I claim this before the year ends.”

Nihād:

“Me before the end of this year Wyeth my brother.”

