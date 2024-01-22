Top Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare and his relationship with his younger lover Ivy Ifeoma has made headlines for the umpteenth time

The celebrity couple were recently spotted at Tunde Ednut’s birthday party as Paul serenaded Ifeoma with a love song

The video went viral, and Paul PSquare’s choice of song to his girlfriend raised a series of comments from Nigerians

Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare music group is back in the news over his relationship with his younger lover, Ivy Ifeoma.

Paul PSquare, aka Rude Boy, showed that he was every bit of a romantic after he showered Ifeoma with love and attention at Tunde Ednut’s birthday party.

Fans react to video of Paul Psquare singing to his bae Ivy Ifeoma in public. Photos: @partywithking

Source: TikTok

In a video captured from the event, the music star was seen singing one of his popular love songs to Ivy Ifeoma. His young girlfriend, who stood by his side, appeared to be very shy as she covered her face at intervals and also smiled shyly at the public display of affection.

Recall that Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma’s relationship was made public in 2022 after he parted ways with his ex-wife and mother of his three kids, Anita Okoye.

See the romantic video of Paul PSquare serenading Ivy Ifeoma at event below:

Fans react to video of Paul PSquare singing for younger girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma in public

It did not take long for the video of Paul Okoye’s romantic display towards his bae to spread on social media and it raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them gushed over the couple, others spoke on the singer’s former marriage.

Read some of their comments below:

Julie:

“She has been in the picture for so long.”

Azike Ngozi:

“The songs he made for his wife now he is singing for another woman.”

monicaakera:

“People no see this one na yul own the sweet everybody.”

baby girl:

“see someone's father, kayamatta is real.”

cindy_flakes:

“Celebrities and whining their partners for mesing now till tmrw,wen another Eve go flash enter his eyes,them go forget memories.”

nikkymicton:

“This life no just balance . Shey this guy no make same promise to his ex wife.”

pretty_meggie16:

“So he has been using this girl name to sing even when he was still married . The girl don Dey enter he eyes ever since she was 15. Hmm.”

Chachalinus022:

“It’s how Nigerians move from hating on her to awwwwwing her ??? Just do you the world will adjust.”

royal_arkness:

“Tor , no peace for single people this year.”

_priscah:

“February never even rich! Brace up my fellow single people.”

Precious_ibini:

“You people will not use love send me out of instagram .”

laviv_designs;

“The tension for this internet plenty.”

Ivy Ifeoma begs Paul to eat in a sweet video

Legit.ng earlier reported the growing bond between the musician and his lover. In July, the pair visited a restaurant where Rude Boy told Ifeoma how hungry he was.

She had to beg him to eat as they sat down.

She first gushed over him and made fun of his puppy eyes before asking him to eat his favourite food.

Source: Legit.ng