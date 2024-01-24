A young lady has shared a video explaining her origin to her followers who insisted that she's not Nigerian

In the video, the lady with an enchanting beauty tried her best to clear their doubts about her nationality

Despite her explanation on TikTok, some persons in the comments section are still doubting her origin

A young lady with exceptional beauty has come forward to clarify her origin to her followers.

The lady identified as @helovesvally on TikTok had earlier made a video sharing her experiences as a Nigerian but her followers reacted by saying she's not Nigerian.

Lady with enchanting beauty trends on TikTok Photo credit: @helovesvally/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady addresses those doubting her nationality

The gorgeous lady revealed that she's a Nigerian from Delta State and she's finding it difficult to understand why people doubt her origin.

She added that another thing people get wrong is assuming she's a Fulani or Igbo girl because of her beauty whereas she's an Urhobo lady.

The pretty lady further stated that she eats and can make the popular Delta state meal, starch and banga.

She said;

“My native name is Oganikewe and yes I eat starch and banga.”

Netizens react to video of lady with enchanting beauty

The comments section was filled up with reactions from people who still have different opinions about the lady’s origin.

Florence Chukwu said:

“People really sleep on Urhobo girls. We are so pretty but don't brag. Whenever I enter a place, they just assume I am igboles.”

Merit peters reacted:

“A lot of people in this comment need to go learn their history, read, research, explore. Not every Deltan is Igbo and Igbo is not the most.”

Dr. Tosan-Whyte said:

“Urhobo Wado! My beautiful sister.”

SAGA reacted:

“I been wan ask which country be this but Omo you too fine.”

Ufuomaaa said:

“It's the fact some people in the comment section are still insisting you are igbo urhobo girl to the world.”

Goody king commented:

“Finally I don see urhobo girl wey Sabi speak fluent English.”

Lilystouch_ify reacted:

“She actually looks like Temi Otedola.”

Kwintegal said:

“I'm delta too urhobo but people always think I'm from Igbo cause I'm not razz.”

LBU. (Looks.by.Uju) owerri said:

“To me delta na my fellow Igbo brothers and sisters.”

Watch the video below:

