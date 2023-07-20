Paul Okoye and his young lover Ifeoma are still waxing stronger despite constant breakup rumours

In a video sighted online, the lovers were at a restaurant, and while the singer explained how hungry he was, Ifeoma urged him to eat

The young influencer gushed over her man, and made fun of his puppy eyes before she told him to eat

Popular Nigerian singer and one-half of the P-Square brothers, Paul Okoye and his girlfriend Ifeoma, have sparked fresh reactions on social media.

In a video sighted online, the influencer begged her man to eat after he made a sad face, explaining he was hungry.

Netizens react to Paul Okoye and lover's video Photo credit: @iamkingrudy

Ifeoma also gushed over his reaction and made fun of the puppy eyes he made before she begged him to eat his food.

Netizens react to Paul Okoye and lover's video

akubueze_nwachereze:

"Love the bring insult sha, see as that small girl the call over 40 years old man puppy eyes."

official__enitnelav:

"I think say Peter talk say she no get respect … abii them don reconcile "

fancycart_ng:

" love go reach all of us soon"

arc_ifeanyi__:

"See as pikin dey follow man of almost 50 years talk … nawa ooo."

deegirl_:

"Who will I beg to eat bayiiii☺️"

sammibankz:

"Love go make girls no get respect see 18 years old girl puna na ur mate?"

ne.ne6402:

"And paul just dey blush ❤️"

adenike_95:

"Let the singles breeeeeeeeeeef,We have that responsiblity."

lico_sexy_:

"Love is sweet only when there’s money."

mhizzbaybii:

"Awwnn, He’s such a big bby, Who I go beg like this?"

tobluzo:

"See all this one like this now......if dem do chop finish dem go come online kor dey drag tinubu."

ikwuaja_lynnamaka:

"Una sha won finish us for this gram."

Psquare Paul Okoye’s girlfriend stuns many as she reacts to engagement rumour

Paul Okoye of PSquare's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma responded to online in-laws pestering her over the alleged engagement ring she wore.

Fans had spotted a ring on the model’s finger, and some of them started speculating she was engaged.

Ifeoma came online to debunk the speculations, saying she was wearing a fashion ring, not an engagement ring, as many believed.

