Top Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently spotted a video of Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre with his wife Anu

The music star was impressed by their playfulness and noted that she could be just the same way with her man

Tiwa’s message to her future partner soon trended online and raised reactions from fans on social media

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has become the latest fan of Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre and his wife Anu Bakre.

In November 2023, the celebrity couple posted a video of one of their numerous banters on their social media pages. In the clip, Tobi was with his wife at a fuel station when she started to talk to him like he was the attendant.

Fans gush as Tiwa Savage reacts to Tobi Bakre's playful video with wife. Photos: @tiwasavage, @tobibakre

Their funny exchange amused many netizens who gushed over how playful they were with each other. See the video below:

Tiwa Savage reacts to Tobi Bakre and wife’s video

After Tiwa Savage spotted the celebrity couple’s playful video, she could not hide her excitement as she gushed over them. The Somebody’s Son crooner used the opportunity to send a message to her future partner to make him aware of her playful side.

According to Tiwa, her future boo should get ready to get playful with her because she’s a very unserious person. She wrote:

“Future boo, get ready for these types of plays because I am a very unserious person.”

See a screenshot of her reaction below:

Netizens react as Tiwa Savage speaks on Tobi Bakre and wife’s playful video

Tiwa Savage’s comment on Tobi and Anu Bakre’s video soon made the rounds on social media and it led to netizens also sharing their reactions. Read some of them below:

ifys.kitchen:

“Pls tell me to close my mouth. I was just smiling anyhow. Love them.”

grillmakers_ng:

“This is called “My best friend is my spouse” . Their home is blessed and fruitful in the name of our Lord Jesus, Amen.”

wuraaola_art:

“Marry your friend, because e get why love to see this we make walls look less boring.”

uchekush_:

“The way she got into character.”

_oyiza:

“I love them so much. My faves.”

bubels_signature:

“Future boo shey you Dey see .”

sharontakky:

“I love these two so much .”

tee___wardrobe:

“So meee I don’t have sense.”

Tobi Bakre's wife carries her brother-in-law on his birthday

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that Tobi Bakre's wife, Anu, warmed the hearts of her fans with the lovely way she marked her husband's elder brother's birthday.

A video shared on social media showed how Tobi and his family surprised Femi, his elder brother, on his special day. Femi had visited the couple and Anu came out to greet him.

Anu, who welcomed her second baby a few months ago, lifted Femi from the ground and swung him around before dropping him.

