Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage took to social media to share a throwback photo of herself, revealing a striking resemblance to her son

The musician was startled to notice that family and friends hadn't been lying all this time about the similarities between her and her son

In the nostalgic post, the Afrobeats queen was captured standing before an elderly woman cradling a child

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage went down memory lane with a vintage picture of her childhood.

In the nostalgic post, the diva was spotted standing before an elderly woman carrying a child.

Tiwa Savage notes similarities with her son. Credit: @tiwasvage

Source: Instagram

The Somebody's Son hitmaker noted why family and friends say her son looks like herself.

In her post, Tiwa wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Wow! Okay, for the first time, I can see why everyone says Official Jamil Balogun is my twin."

See her post below

Tiwa Savage shares childhood pic looking like son. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's son warns mother not to use "kill" or "slay" in her music

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jamil joined her mother's music video but complained about her choice of words.

The singer had asked her fans if she could drop a music video and her son told her fans to break her heart.

Savage tried to explain to him why it is wrong to break people's hearts, but her son said he was only playing.

Tiwa later announced that she was killing her music feature and her son shouted that killing wasn't a good thing to do.

Tiwa Savage's son gushes over her in French, draws her on a beautiful card

In another report by Legit.ng, Jamil gushed over the singer and drew her while she was performing at King Charles coronation ceremony.

His knowledge of French also captivated the audience at the event.

Tiwa Savage flaunts the man she shares her bed with

The diva surprised netizens as she revealed her bed partner. She showed the world what she puts up with every night.

Sharing a cute video of her son Jamal playing on his phone while lying beside her, Tiwa Savage revealed that he was the only one who shares her bed with her.

Source: Legit.ng