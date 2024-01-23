Anu, the wife of Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre has marked her brother-in-law's birthday in a special way

In a clip posted by the Tobi, Femi, his elder brother was celebrating his birthday and he paid them a visit

The mother of two came out and surprisingly lifted the celebrant, her husband Tobi Bakre also carried him too

Tobi Bakre's wife has warmed the hearts of her fans with the lovely way she marked her husband's elder brother's birthday in style

In a clip posted by Bakre, he showed how he and his wife surprised his brother Femi on his special day. Femi had visited the couple and Anu came out to greet him.

Tobi Bakre's wife Anu carries brother in-law. Photo credit @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

The woman who welcomed her second baby a few months agao he lifted him from the ground and swung him around before dropping him.

Tobi Bakre lifts his brother too

The actor who has made his Bollywood debut also lifted his elder brother and put him on his shoulder while flinging him around.

Femi was screaming and smiling at the same time before Tobi eventually dropped him on the floor.

In the caption of his post, Tobi Bakre said his brother has always been the best in the world. He also showered prayer on him as he marked his birthday.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens took to the comments section to react to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@omidan.adejoke:

"Justice for big brother. Happy birthday sir

@onyi_rx:

"Happy birthday daddy Faizy. Oko Morycoco. Live long and prosper."

@mojisolami__:

"Not Anu pretending to give him a hug .Happy birthday sir."

@_oyiza:

"Birds of the same feathers. Like husband like wife."

@valieboi:

"Family z everything."

@theproverbs31chic:

"Happy birthday @femibakre , amazing brother God bless you immensely."

@euphoria_2127:

"If only I came as mike tyson."

@idiagbo_interior:

"When family choose love or bombastic side Heart behaviour .'

@tobitalker:

"Happy birthday ,long life and prosperity."

@syndica8:

"Ahh Tobo G. Na Mike Tyson you marry? See as she lift am with minimal fuss."

