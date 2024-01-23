Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is already making plans to celebrate her 43rd birthday in a big way

On social media, the music star shared a photo of the N168 million designer bag she was considering buying as an early birthday gift

The photo of the expensive bag caught the attention of many Nigerians, and they did not seem to be pleased with it

Top Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is making headlines over the designer bag she wants to buy ahead of her 43rd birthday.

The Somebody’s Son crooner, who will be turning a new age on February 5, 2024, revealed to fans that she was considering an early birthday gift for herself.

Nigerians react as Tiwa Savage considers buying N168 million handbag for 43rd birthday. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

On her Snapchat account, Tiwa shared a WhatsApp chat she had with a luxury shopper about a designer bag that was worth $147,000 (N168 million).

The music star accompanied the chat screenshot with a caption where she noted that she was contemplating whether to spend that amount of money on the bag, considering that her birthday is only a few weeks away.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She wrote:

“Should I or not? I meannn my birthday is in a couple of weeks.”

See a screenshot of her Snapchat post below:

Fans react to photo of N168 million handbag Tiwa Savage was considering buying

Tiwa Savage’s post about buying the luxury handbag ahead of her birthday soon spread on social media and it raised interesting comments. Many Nigerians had things to say after seeing the picture of the bag. Read some of their comments below:

kimani0011:

“The bag no even fine sef.”

joyce_linda_01:

“Ha, that’s too much now . Tiwa price am say 10 million last.”

olivia__davids:

“Why expensive things no dey fine?”

beaut.souls:

“The bag is not fine mama . Please pass ‍♀️ but na your money so spend it as you wish.”

lico_sexy_:

“Money to use build house omor.”

zitelbeauty:

“Nah your money do whatever you like with it.”

hop.pretty:

“I no like the color sef.”

Iamlanrey:

“Use the money start hotel project.”

lizzyofblaze:

“Does our opinion really count?”

big.zina:

"E no fine."

Alleged chats, audios between Davido and Tiwa Savage over Sophia Momodu leaks

Following Tiwa Savage and Davido's public split, a series of conversations between the two Afrobeats stars surfaced online.

The chats and audio making their way online saw the songstress slam the Unavailable crooner after he directed a concern about his baby mama, Sophia, at her.

The entire matter escalated, and Tiwa expressed her eagerness to meet Davido in person so that he could fulfil his threat after the two exchanged words.

Source: Legit.ng