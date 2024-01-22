A Nigerian lady has sparked lots of reactions from netizens after sharing a video of herself and her husband who has a small stature

While sharing the video, the proud wife declared to her followers on TikTok that her husband belonged to her alone

However, her husband's stature became a topic of discussion amongst netizens who reacted to the viral clip

Mixed reactions have been trailing a viral video of a Nigerian lady and her husband on the TikTok app.

The wife identified as @happy.mom85 on TikTok shared a video of her and her husband all loved up on her TikTok page.

Lady flaunts her husband who has small stature Photo credit: @happymom85/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as wife flaunts hubby with small stature

Despite her hubby getting taunted by some critics on TikTok for his small stature, the proud wife didn't care about the negativity.

She responded to the comments with love and gave the video a caption that indicated she was proud to have her husband despite his small stature.

“My babe,” she happily showed him off on TikTok.

Netizens react to video of lady and small-statured husband

The video sparked reactions amongst netizens who had different things to say about the union

Some claimed the man must be wealthy enough to have been able to capture the heart of the lady. However, others insisted that true love brought them together.

@classic said:

“Sha get money.”

@hóDY__Pópé said:

“Some call it money but I call it LOVE.”

@onyinye ndukwe said:

“Am happy for u guys.”

WHITE said:

“Have money.”

@nanafiddausi00 said:

“Ur baby is beautiful.”

Shesoma said:

“His rich abii?”

Doris Edwin said:

“And who said some persons don't deserve love everyone deserves love and you guys are so cute.”

Single mom said:

“Some people go still talk sey dem like their union, say your mind.”

@dammyswt said:

“Cute coupe fu both look alike.”

@vivianshama3 reacted:

“You see this life ehh just have money.”

Jenny nice reacted:

“God unwhen.”

Watch the video below:

Man with small stature woos albino lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a blind date ended on the wrong footing for both parties as an albino lady rejected a small-sized man in a manner that elicited reactions.

According to her, the man of her dreams must be tall, rich and handsome, and her blind date, Clinton, did not fit into any of the categories. She went on to berate his looks, saying he was short and could not carry her on his back.

The albino lady also criticised Clinton's occupation as a mechanic, saying he was not well-to-do. Clinton was unhappy with how she spoke to him and slammed her bitterly. The video has stirred massive reactions as netizens knocked the lady for the condescending way she spoke to Clinton.

Source: Legit.ng