Nigerian actor Damola Olatunji dedicated an appreciation post to renowned actress Alice Iyabo Ojo

Dmaola reflected on his previous collaborations with the screen goddess, which took place nine years ago

He lauded Iyabo Ojo for her energy, passion, and the ability to capture the essence of any given role in a movie scene

Nigerian actor Damola Olatunji discussed his time working with his colleague Iyabo Ojo.

Olatunji stated that he and the actress collaborated on a film nine years ago, and it was one of the most unforgettable experiences of his career.

Damola Olatunji speaks on working with Iyabo Ojo 9 years ago. Credit: @damolaolatunji, @iyaboojoofepris

Source: Instagram

He gushed over the actress, saying she had an extraordinary capacity to display intense emotions like rage and resolve to more delicate ones like vulnerability and love in a twinkle of an eye.

In addition, Damola went on to say that Iyabo’s acting came with an incredible amount of energy and passion.

“From the director’s desk of the movie APAARA, @iyaboojofespris

"ALICE IYABO OJO… The last time I worked with her as a director was 9years ago on a movie set produced by @anjysworldprd … Having her on the set of APAARA is a confirmation of the saying that ACTORS ARE BORN AND NOT MADE.

"Her ability to switch emotions, from anger and determination to vulnerability and love, was truly remarkable. Iyabo Ojo’s performance was so convincing that it felt as if she truly lived and breathed the character she portrayed.

'She brought an incredible amount of energy and passion to her role, effectively capturing the essence of an activist fighting for justice and a mother fiercely protecting her loved ones. Iyabo Ojo’s performance was a true testament to her talent and versatility as an actress.”

Fans appreciated Damola Olatunji’s post on Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

horlaide_omoologo:

"QUEEN MOTHER, the mother that mothered their father @iyaboojofespris ijaya nla."

official_jaspery:

"That's what we called professionalisM."

hey_yoni_:

"Queen mother nah legend normally."

sordcom_richie:

"You’re doing well director."

walesanusiaidi:

"Ku ise oooo, awa o mo act mo abi? Emperor! Anyway weldone bro."

oluwakemi.adeboye.96:

"Queen mother for a reason."

easybabet:

"Can’t wait to watch the movie queen mother to the world. Love you endlessly."

