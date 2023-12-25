Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo melted hearts with the unique way they chose to celebrate Christmas this year

In a video shared on Instagram, Iyabo and Paulo were seen on an aeroplane, revealing their plans to spend the holiday season in Dubai

The screen star was overwhelmed with joy as she expressed her appreciation for her man's thoughtful gesture

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paul Okoye, best known as Paulo, had an unusual Christmas celebration this year as they spent the festive day on air.

The actress recently announced that they were on their way to Dubai, where she also posted a video of herself and her boyfriend boarding an aircraft.

Iyabo Ojo and Paulo fly to Dubai for Christmas Credit: @iyaboofepris

Source: Instagram

While wishing a Merry Christmas to millions of fans, the mother of two expressed her gratitude to Paulo for making her Christmas memorable.

Iyabo wrote:

"Well!!! We are spending Christmas on the air in Dubai in a bit..Bye . @pauloo2104 thanks hun for making my Christmas very special. Merry Christmas, everyone."

See her post below:

Netizens joined the Iyabo Ojo and lover to celebrate

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kolawolefatima:

"This your joy and happiness will remain forever. Anyone waiting for this beautiful marriage to scatter will wait till eternity. So happy for you,. You deserve it."

nikkilaoye:

"Merry Christmas my dear sis and bros. Much luv to you both. Have a fantastic Christmas."

ebundeariee:

"She Dey enjoy with her bae but the other Dey rave mád with her agama head."

o.l.a.b.y.c.e.e:

"Cute couple, power couple. God will continue to strengthen your union in Jesus name."

house_of_sea08:

"Omooo, me sef go Cry if this relationship end."

21forever:

"Merry Christmas. Ndi Nkem. Enjoy every single moment together. Keep Smiling Be Happy."

bimpe67':

"I love you guys . I pray that God will keep you together in one love , good health and sound mind ijn amen . I love the way you enjoy each other’s company."

ojulewastudio:

"OBIM Omalicha adaobi Merry Christmas and happy 2024 ...love you sis."

Iyabo Ojo threatens Paulo if he dares divorce her

Legit.ng recalls reporting the moment Iyabo Ojo threatened her lover Paulo Okoye on stage during the Headies award.

The actress and Paulo were among the guests called on stage to give out one of the Headies' gongs to winners at the ceremony.

However, the pair put on a show while on stage, which stirred many reactions from netizens as Iyabo revealed Paulo's plans to divorce her.

Source: Legit.ng