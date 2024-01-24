Big Brother Naija reality TV star Kiddwaya's father, Terry Waya, made headway on social media following his recent hangout.

The billionaire was photographed at an event alongside his affluent associates, engaging in pleasant conversations

However, what caught the immediate attention of Nigerians was the presence of an elegant Caucasian lady seated beside him

Reactions trial video of Kiddwaya's dad with White lady

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mama_eandrea:

"They couldn’t find Versace agbada for him?"

amber1alex:

"Is giving: Your fada is the Waya. You are the Kidd."

pam_ayy:

"Na Carpenter sew this agbada,because he no fit be tailor."

ifyogbugo1:

"Una dey bother about rich man agbada… Pele oooo…"

thedeclutternaija:

"Foreign women, the highest coded gold diggers."

k_flair_:

"Beautiful people , we would’ve tailored a better outfit for him."

best_akomz

"Adeniyi Adebayo from Ekiti, u r sighted babami."

nifemi.ismyname:

"This man has a a good stature to rock Agbada but na Agbada dey rock ahm. His tailor needs to decapitated! Find him for me."

ine.stimable432:

"Cloth no dey ever fit this man. He go wear expensive clothes and still look like musa for gate."

Yinka_fasinu:

"Foreign women and rich men are like 5 & 6....Yet the men will be abusing African ladies that they are gold diggers not knowing the foreign women are the chairmen of this table."

