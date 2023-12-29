Paul Okoye, Iyabo Ojo's lover has set up a boxing match for his woman and Lizzy Anjorin

The two have been at loggerheads over Iyabo Ojo's involvement in Mohbad's case for some weeks now

The businessman said he would give N10million to the winner and an ambulance and a doctor would be provided

Paul Okoye, One Africa Global boss, and lover of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has planned to set up a boxing match between his woman and Lizzy Anjorin.

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo and Anjorin had been at each other's throat over Ojo's involvement in late Mohbad's case. Ojo threatened to sue the actress-turned-entrepreneur for defamation. The two have engaged in back and forth for a couple of weeks.

Paulo sets up boxing match for Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin.

Source: Instagram

Paulo took to Instagram and posted his intention for the two to have a boxing match. According to him, he is the one organising the match and he would provide some things to make it happen.

Paulo to give winner N10m

In his post on social media, he wrote that he would give N10 million to the match winner, as it is a contest in which the winner takes all. The businessman added that an ambulance and a medical doctor would also be provided for the match.

See the post here:

Fans react to Paulo's proposal

Netizens have reacted to the boxing match proposed by Paulo for Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo. Here are some of the comments below:

@Ebuka:

"What is happening???"

@eyimofeadewumi:

"Team Queen mother gather here!!!!"

@gistloverblog_mediaoutlet:

"I go be referee, make I add 1 pack of malt for the winner."

@vanzyvanz:

"What is going on?"

@igbanda_1:

"I support this bout with 15 crates of Heineken and alomo bitters."

@anjysworldprd:

"Haaaaa Wahala …..Wahala ….. Wahala. Ambulance is really needed o."

@chidimokeme:

"Ogini???"

@oluwayemisiadeoba1:

"Just make sure say no one carry juju come ooo. I know one of them will use ring fight."

@joylolade':

"We are entering into the new year Iyabo and Lizzy Izunuike ooo."

@okiemute1303:

"Rules of the game , no juju."

@chinnyinvestments:

"My woman @iyaboojofespris will win it."

