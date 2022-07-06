Popular comedian, Josh2funny , shared a funny video of himself, his wife and their baby, Eden Alfred, on Instagram

, The comedian talked to Eden as if he was addressing an adult , claiming the little one prevented him from having fun with his beloved wife

, Josh also accused Eden of not allowing the family to sleep, telling him he should be considerate because he is also a guy

Ace comedian, Josh2funny, sparked reactions when he shared a video lamenting how his 2-month-old son, Eden Alfred, denied him and his mum a good sleep.

The little Eden, who seemed to have given his parents a sleepless night, got back to sleeping in the morning, and his comedian father made some remarks about his act.

Josh2funny talks to son like adult for giving him sleepless night. Credit: @josh2funny

Source: Instagram

Josh2funny addressed Eden as if he was talking to a grown-up as he blamed him for not allowing him to have fun with his wife. He said the little baby should have done better because he is also a guy.

The comedian pointed out that he and Eden just met recently, and he might also be needing similar favour in the future.

He captioned the video as:

"Some children know what they are doing."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Josh2funny's video addressing his son

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the comedian's video talking to his son.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Omonioboli:

"The guy nor just loyal! Nor worry. E go meet you for front."

Abutexfoodequipment:

"Try dey reason with am on time, we are all grown up men."

steff_nie_ada:

"E never tey wey we meet first impression matters."

Grandmix9ja:

"My guy no vex. you don pour out your mind. Just free am. Na small pikin dey worry am."

Source: Legit.ng