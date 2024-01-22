Nigerian actress Sarah Martins recently created a stir online with some comments she shared on her page about marriage and being unsullied

The actress revealed in the post how she got married at the age of 19 and as a virgin, but it still didn't stop her from getting divorced

Sarah Martins' comments come in reaction to Kunle Remi and Moses Bliss' choice of women and them being innocent church girls

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins recently sparked reactions online with some comments she shared on her social media page about marriage, being unsullied and divorce.

In her post, Sarah Martins made a striking revelation about her personal experience in marriage. She shared how she got married unsullied at the age of 19, and yet that didn't automatically mean she had a successful marriage.

Sarah Martins slams Solomon Buchi's comment about conservative women in regards to Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi. Photo credit: @bellanaijaweddings/@Solomonbuchi/@officialsarahmartins

Sarah shared that despite going into marriage quite early and being a virgin at the time, she still got a divorce.

The actress' comments came in response to the trending wedding stories about gospel artist Moses Bliss and actor Kunle Remi.

Sarah Martins shares why women should quit their marriage

After several hot takes were made on social media by Solomon Buchi about Kunle Remi's wife and Moses Bliss' fiancee, Sarah Martins shared a kick against the bashing of "baddies".

She advised in her post that women quit their marriages once they notice it is no longer safe for their health.

See Sarah Martins' comment below:

See the reactions that trailed Sarah Martins' comment

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng response to Sarah Martins' comment:

@judy_the_adulterous_womannn:

"No mind him…Nobi Judy wey them marry backyard as a public toto wey don born pikin for 2 men before Yul and Obasi knack remain left0ver for Yul and he’s enjoying his crumps…they only have standards online tsuip do what works for y’all."

@oluchiumenwanne:

"I'm still a virgen too. My kids are so proud of me."

@littlegemsempire:

"Don't get him wrong please. He said virgens have 65% chance of having a very happy marriage than their non virgin- counterpart. He never said 100%."

@preciousuche63:

"My dear, me too. At naive 19."

@damola4714:

"Married as a virgin at 19 as if u married as a virgin at 25. U for no be virgin at 19 na orisirisi this life don spoil now virgin at 19 is considered a good girl."

@real.onestays:

"But wait ooo that means you married immediately you finished secondary school!!!"

@chidera_erica:

"His comment dis portray a 100% chance for virgens na, there are always 'exceptions'.. besides were you properly married @ 19 or you were forced to ''marry'' or live with the man because you got pregnant at 19..?? just a harmless question though."

@judythekpekusgiver:

"And to prove that you are still a good girl , you don't have multiple kids from different men. You are different from that oloriburuku woman who has 7 children, from 4 men plus 8."

Sarah Martins digs deeper into feud with ex-bestie Judy Austin

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Sarah Martins came out to clear herself about things her former best friend Judy Austin was doing to upset her husband's first wife.

Sarah claimed that Judy contacted her to recruit her as a brand ambassador after she was rejected by every business she approached due to the negative publicity around her online.

So, to undermine May Edochie, she pleaded with her to let her be the face of her skincare line.

